“Science Community Betrayed Public Trust On COVID Purposely” – Says Newsweek

Feb 2, 2023

Feb 2, 2023

It's still unclear at this point whether there will ever be a complete reckoning with all the misinformation, disinformation and outright lies that were spread by authorities in government, media and the corporate sector about COVID and vaccines during the pandemic. But one mea culpa DID recently appear in Newsweek, penned by Texas MD/Ph.D student Kevin Bass, who explained at length how lives were lost and confidence in institutions undermined by the knowing spread of false information and defamation of anyone who contradicted the COVID narrative. Jimmy and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the question of whether to forgive all of the people who've maligned them for contradicting the establishment narrative on COVID.