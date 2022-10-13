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Wisconsin AG Candidate Eric Toney Reveals Endorsement from Evers-Appointed Superintendent of State Patrol
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9 views • October 13, 2022
Eric Toney, conservative candidate for attorney general of Wisconsin, makes the case why Wisconsin voters should vote for him. Toney also reveals that he's also been endorsed by a former high-ranking state law enforcement official who was appointed by the state's own Democrat governor.
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