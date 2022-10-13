Wisconsin AG Candidate Eric Toney Reveals Endorsement from Evers-Appointed Superintendent of State Patrol
8 views
Eric Toney, conservative candidate for attorney general of Wisconsin, makes the case why Wisconsin voters should vote for him. Toney also reveals that he's also been endorsed by a former high-ranking state law enforcement official who was appointed by the state's own Democrat governor.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
Keywords
attorney generallaw enforcementwisconsintony eversfreedom project academythe new americaneric toneyjosh kaul
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos