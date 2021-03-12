DEEP STATE GULAGS ** - They’re Not Coming to America, They’re Already Here!

** Capitol riots: Who has the FBI arrested so far?- Yahoo News, 05/Mar/2021** The suspects in the Capitol riot are a varied group: they include an ousted West Virginia lawmaker, several police officers and a left-wing activist from Utah.Most of the rioters were allowed to leave the crime scene, forcing investigators to conduct a national manhunt for the pro-Trump crowd that stormed the halls of Congress.How many arrests so far?Investigators for the District of Columbia says they have identified over 540 suspects and arrested 275 to date in connection with the Capitol siege.In January, head of the FBI's Washington field office Steven D'Antuono said they had been inundated with over 140,000 videos and photos from members of the public.Officials said they are considering filing serious charges of seditious activity against some individuals who were involved in the siege on the Capitol.According to federal criminal code, seditious conspiracy means an effort to conspire to overthrow the US government. The punishment is severe: up to 20 years in prison.The hunt to identify and arrest Capitol riotersWhat do we know about the suspects?The rioters facing federal charges hail from 42 out of the 50 US states and the District of Columbia, according to the George Washington University extremism tracker.Only a few came from pro-Trump strongholds. Most came from districts that voted for Joe Biden in the November election.In March, the FBI made its first arrest of a Trump appointee, former State Department aide Federico Guillermo Klein. Mr Klein, 42, is accused of multiple felonies related to the riot, including beating police with a stolen riot shield. He was still employed by the State Department as a staff assistant when he joined the mob on 6 January. He is also a former Trump campaign employee, US media report.Five of those arrested were police officers. Nearly 30 were active-duty or retired members of the military.