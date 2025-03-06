Ukrainian Army Tries To Fight Back

The Russian army maintains the military initiative on the frontlines, pounding Ukrainian rear infrastructure with daily devastating strikes.

Pressure on Ukrainian military positions all around Sudzha in the Kursk region is growing. Russian fire control of the roads to Sudzha disrupted Ukrainian military supplies and increased Ukrainian losses on the bridgehead on the Russian territory.

Russian troops are steadily expanding their zone of control on a wide front on the western bank of the Oskol River, threatening Ukrainian supply routes around Kupyansk.

A rapid Russian offensive is developing on the southern Donbass frontlines. After Russian victory in Andreevka, the Ukrainians are forced to resist in semi-encirclement in Konstantinopol. The only road to the town is under Russian fire control, but Ukrainian soldiers are not allowed to retreat from the war-torn town despite their heavy losses.

The Russian army is also advancing in different directions around Velikaya Novoselka. On March 5, the full control of Privolnoe was officially confirmed.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are looking for the weak spots in Russian defense, trying to counterattack.

Ukrainian counteroffensive began south of Pokrovsk. On the morning of March 5th, the Ukrainians attempted a large counterattack on Shevchenko by forces of up to a battalion of military personnel on American Bradley fighting vehicles. Suffering heavy losses under Russian drone strikes and artillery fire, Ukrainian assault groups managed to break through Russian defense and gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of the village. During the day, the Ukrainians were accumulating their forces of up to two companies for a major attack on the settlement. They also managed to expand their zone of control along the front, repelling Russians from some of the recently captured positions.

At the same time, preventing Russian forces from expanding their zone of control around Kotlino, Ukrainians counterattack near Uspenovka. In the case of breakthrough, they threaten to cut off the Russian ledge southwest of Pokrovsk.

Another direction of Ukrainian counteroffensive is the town of Toretsk, which became Dzerzhinsk after the Russian victory in February. The zone of control remains unclear. As a result of a series of counterattacks, Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to again break into the town, where battles are ongoing on the western streets. Strongholds in the town are falling under control of one side after another.

Ukrainian counterattacks on the Donbass frontlines are possible thanks to throwing large reserves to the battles, filled and coordinated by military instructors from the European countries and replenished by a large number of operators of FPV drones.

Moreover, reports from the frontlines confirm that the Ukrainian General Staff finally began to remove units from the Kursk and Sumy regions and transfer them to other fronts, where the situation for the Ukrainian troops was becoming catastrophic.

