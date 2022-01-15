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Remnant Restoration: Why Do The Heathen Rage & The People Imagine Vain Things
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131 views • January 15, 2022
1/14/2022 @9pmEST/8CST Live
When facing persecutions do you pray for it to decrease or for the Lord to strengthen you to serve Him through it?
Acts 4
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When facing persecutions do you pray for it to decrease or for the Lord to strengthen you to serve Him through it?
Acts 4
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#Remnant Restoration : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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