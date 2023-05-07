The Discovery of Noah's Ark

Noah’s Ark has been found, and here is the evidence, including photographs You can visit it yourself without having to climb a glacier to get there! It is in Turkey 17 miles from Mt. Ararat at the 6,000 foot elevation. It was man-made, was designed as a boat, incorporates principles of advanced hydrodynamics, had decks and interior chambers, is the proper dimension, is in the right geographical location, is accompanied by large anchor stones, has been visited by religious pilgrims for thousands of years, is consistent with the Bible, the Koran, the Torah, and the ancient tablets from Sumer, and is surrounded by mountains and villages which carry names from antiquity relating to the Ark’s landing. This 1993 documentary was produced and narrated by G. Edward Griffin and features expert testimony by David Fasold, Donald Patten, Sam Windsor, and Marvin Luckerman. A DVD is available from www.realityzone.com.

