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WARNING !! WHAT IS COMING WILL BE SO BAD THAT SOME WILL LOSE THEIR MINDS, SOME WILL LOSE THEIR FAITH
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76459 views • June 26, 2021
SOURCE: 99PERCENT ~ I am not a sky is falling kind of person. I can simply see that there are going to be consequences for errors of this magnitude. Prepare yourself mentally. For what. Disruption in every part of your life. Dead bodies everywhere. Mass graves. People that just go away and you don't hear from them anymore. Missing friends and relatives. Persecution from all sides. Betrayal by you closest ones. Blame for everything by those suffering. I hope he is right about the non vaccinated but I am not so sure. It may get a portion of those also that are exposed to those vaccinated.
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