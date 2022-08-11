China’s Ambassador to Australia Warns Beijing Will Use Any Means Necessary for Taiwan’s ‘Reunification’

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08/10/2022 10 News First: China launches live-fire drills, missiles around Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit. China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian warns Beijing will use any means necessary for Taiwan’s ‘reunification’