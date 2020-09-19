Everythings Grey - Days Darkening

"Everything’s Grey" was written by Zach Clark, Caleb Jackson with Days Darkening © 2014



Everything’s Grey is a song about absolute truth in a world that is full of doubt, deception, unsureness, insecurity, anxiety, and double-mindedness. It has become extremely difficult to discern the difference of Truth from lies, Love from lust, Hope from wishful thinking, Absolute from the symbolic, Discipleship from philosophy, and Right from wrong. The enemy is out there and has been blurring the black & white lines of reality to distort the Truth and to make everything seem grey. 1Corinthians 14:33 states “For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.” Malachi 3:6 says “I am the Lord, and I do not change…”

Absolute Truth is out there and can be found only in Jesus Christ. John 14:6 Jesus said … “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”



Some of the reasons people reject this Truth are found in Romans 1:19-22. “19 They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. 20 For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God.” 21 “Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think up foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result, their minds became dark and confused. 22 Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools.” God has made a way so we don’t have to stay in the grey confusion because His Word promises in James 1:5 “If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking”; and later in verse 17 he reminds us that we can trust Him because He never changes “17 Whatever is good and perfect is a gift coming down to us from God our Father, who created all the lights in the heavens.[a] He never changes or casts a shifting shadow.” Whether you have never heard of these things before or want to recommit to God, it’s never too late. Just talk to Him and tell him that you believe that His giving of His Only Begotten Son (Jesus) was the atonement (payment) for your redemption (freedom from eternal punishment and death) & His shed Blood covers you and cleanses you from all sin (unrighteousness) according to (1John 1:8). This is a free gift available for anyone who will believe. Please consider making Jesus the Lord of your life.



Everything's Grey (Lyrics)



They say that "life is full of in-betweens"

And that "the end can justify the means

What's right for you may not be right for me

So you and I will live the way we live

And God loves us and I know that he forgives

So maybe both of us will live eternally"



Don't know what to believe

About what people do

I've done some wicked things

But I've also done some good

Now I can't even think

What should I do

Should I forget about it

Or should I try and seek the truth



If what I think is right's right for me

Then why is it that life seems so hard

And if we're living in a better world

Then why is it that heaven seems so far

Or if this world is the only one

Well then it looks like things aren't gonna change

'Cause everything down here's the same, oh everything is grey



So if there's no wrong then there's no right

If there's no dark then there's no light

If there's no black and there's no white

Then life is grey

If there's no pain and there's no fear

There's no laughter, there's no tears

If there's no reason to be here

Then life's a waste



But life's not full of in-betweens

And the end never justifies the means

what's right for you is right for me

As it is for everyone else it seems

And what was it that was keeping me

From seeing there is truth in everything

Was it wants outweighing needs

Or was it just unwillingness to believe



Not everything that we do is right

That's why all of us have made mistakes

We're not living in a better world

We're living in a world that's about to break

And this world's not the only one

But if it was I wouldn't want to stay

'Cause everything down here's the same, oh everything's grey



If everything's the same, then everything's grey



But it's not the same, no it's not grey

There's black and white and night and day

And reasons, none to be afraid

A guiding light to lead the way

Who suffered death and gave you life

Whose words will cut through like a knife

They'll cut right through the heart of stone

We'll never have to be alone

And then together all will see (His glory)

Together all will see (His power)

And then together all will sing

Jesus, my Savior and my King



Days Darkening © 2014