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Mark Dice shreds a gutless politician on The Vortex (lol)
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81 views • June 06, 2022
In this clip Michael Voris and Mark Dice team up to expose how a politician is so weak he can't answer a simple (but important) question honestly.
Source: Church Militant
Source: Church Militant
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