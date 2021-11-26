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16 YEAR OLD DIES AFTER THE PFIZER JAB
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121 views • November 26, 2021
This video was removed from YouTube..no surprise there! This father mourns the death of his teenage son. How many more parents will fall for the lies of the government and society?
This injection is dangerous to adults and even more dangerous to children.
This injection is dangerous to adults and even more dangerous to children.
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