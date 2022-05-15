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22 Maggio: OMS (WHO) vuole bipassare il vostro governo
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0 view • May 15, 2022
Il 22 maggio si voterà per dare poteri speciali all’O.M.S. che potrà di fatto “commissariare” gli stati ed imporre tutto ciò che vuole ai cittadini. E’ un pericolo enorme ed incombente di cui non sta parlando nessuno!
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