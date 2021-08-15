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Arresting Those Who Protect Our Children From The Depop Shot With Kate Shemirani & GSingh
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121 views • August 15, 2021
This past week, two men were arrested for simply asking for a meeting with a teacher's union in Britain regarding injecting children with the deadly poison of the experimental COVID injections. Instead of meeting with the peaceful men, they locked themselves in a room, cowering, claiming their lives were in danger and calling on the cops, who showed up in mass (literally 8 van loads of agents of the state). Piers Corbyn and Gurcharan Singh (GSingh) were arrested for standing up for their posterity. He joins me, along with The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani to talk about what took place this week and how we must win this fight not only for ourselves but for out posterity. We'll also cover the worldwide protests taking place on Sunday, August 15, 2021 against Agenda 2030 (#NoFarmersNoFood - #NoFarmsNoFood).
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/arresting-those-who-protect-our-children-from-the-depop-shot-with-kate-shemirani-gsingh-you-wont-believe-how-many-cops-they-called-for-2-men-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/arresting-those-who-protect-our-children-from-the-depop-shot-with-kate-shemirani-gsingh-you-wont-believe-how-many-cops-they-called-for-2-men-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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