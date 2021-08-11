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Another Former News Anchor Quits 'Agenda-Driven' News
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310 views • August 11, 2021
"It's not right-I couldn't take it anymore." Kayla Strayer has worked in traditional news for more than 10 years in five different markets. She graduated from Ohio State University and then hopped across the country to report and anchor the local news. She says she noticed a shift in the news over the past year -even being asked to approach Trump rallies with pandemic protection scrutiny but ignore the that when reporting on protests and looting.
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