Chlorella Morning Tonic
Food Ranger Alice
53 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ingredients:
1 glass of water
½ teaspoon Clean Chlorella Powder
Splash of aloe water
Squeeze of lemon

Preparation:
Stir all ingredients together and enjoy on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning.


Keywords
foodrecipesuperfoodhealthy drink

