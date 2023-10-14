Chlorella Morning Tonic
Ingredients:
1 glass of water
½ teaspoon Clean Chlorella Powder
Splash of aloe water
Squeeze of lemon
Preparation:
Stir all ingredients together and enjoy on an empty stomach, first thing in the morning.
