Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fani Willis 'credibility is shot': Matt Whitaker on Nathan Wade resigning | Newsmax
channel image
GalacticStorm
2221 Subscribers
Shop now
102 views
Published a day ago

Newsmax | Fani Willis 'credibility is shot': Matt Whitaker on Nathan Wade resigning.     On Friday's episode of "The Chris Salcedo Show" Former U.S. Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker joined and weighed in on special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepping down from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. 

Keywords
indictmentpresident donald j trumpmatt whitakerwitchhuntfani willis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket