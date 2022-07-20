Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 19, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 19, 2022
▪️In the morning, Ukrainian troops shelled near-border rural areas of Novye Yurkovichi and Lomakovka in the Bryansk region. No casualties.
▪️ Russian artillery launched strikes on Chuhuiv southwards of Kharkiv. The AFU shelled the area of Kozacha Lopan' and Tsupivka.
▪️ On the approaches to Sivers’k, the AFU’s manpower and equipment is being destroyed to get prepared for the liberation of the key heights around the city.
▪️ Russian Missile Troops launched a spate of strikes on the AFU’s positions in Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Raihorodok.
▪️ At night, the AFU’s company failed to break the People's Militia of the DPR’s lines near Vuhledar. Ukrainian troops suffered casualties; several soldiers got captured.
▪️ Several facilities in Nikopol’ were hit as a result of missile strikes. One of them was targeted at the 301st Anti-aircraft Missile Regiment’s home station.
▪️ In the morning, Ukrainian MLRSs shelled Kherson. Some of the rockets were shot down, one of them slightly damaged Antonivsʹkyy bridge.
▪️ The AFU’s command is preparing to attack in the south. The 17th Tank Brigade tank element arrived in Arkhanhel’s’ke; near Vysokopillya, a false attack is planned.
▪️ In the outskirts of Voznesensk, HIMARS MLRSs are temporarily deployed.
▪️ At night, Russian Armed Forces hit targets in the Odesa region. At least one of the targets was located in Dachne.