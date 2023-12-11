Anna Perez: America First vs. Neocons: The Tide Is Turning in Congress

Ukraine-lover Kevin McCarthy just announced he is retiring. Congress finally stood up for the American people and demanded to close the border before giving Zelenskyy more money. Meanwhile, Thomas Massie is exposing the truth about Israel and the military industrial complex. Is the America First wing of the GOP finally winning again?
