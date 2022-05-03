Positional Battles And Provocations In Ukraine

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Positional battles continue near the city of Kharkiv. Russian forces are trying to advance along the M20 highway. So far, without any successes.
In one of the most difficult regions, in the Izyum area, no mass offensives were also reported. The Russian Army has strengthened its positions for an offensive in the direction of Barvenokovo.
Units of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic continue to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Popasna.
LPR artillery continues massive shelling of Ukrainian forces in Lisichansk and Severodonetsk.
On the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the area of Avdiivka remains the main hotspot.
In the Zaporozhye region, no progress was reported by any of the warring sides. Artillery battles continue along the entire front line.
The situation is similar in the Kherson region, where artillery battles continue without any changes to the front lines.
According to an AFU commander, two Russian Raptor-type boats were destroyed by strikes from Ukrainian Bayraktar drones at dawn on May2. The attack was carried out near the Zmeiny island.
In response, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed Ukrainian Bayraktar drones at the airport in Odessa. According to reports the attack hit the Shkolny airfield.
Russian high-precision Onyx missiles struck a logistics center at a military airfield, through which foreign weapons were delivered. Hangars with Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile weapons and ammunition received from the United States and European countries were also destroyed.
Moreover, high-precision air-launched missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed six military facilities of Ukraine during the night. Among them: a protected control point, an ammunition depot near the settlement of Slatino, as well as four areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment.
The Russian Ministry of Defence revealed the number of civilians evacuated from the industrial facilities of Azovstal in the city of Mariupol. So far, in total 126 civilians left the basements, including children, women and elderly people.
As a result of the operation carried on the first day, April 30, 25 people left nearby houses and another 21 people were evacuated from the territory of the enterprise.
All 46 civilians voluntarily decided to stay in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
On the second day of the operation, on May 1, 80 more civilians held by Ukrainian nationalists were rescued from the territory of the plant.
69 civilians, who were handed over to representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, decided to leave for the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, and left in the convoy in the direction of the city of Zaporozhye. 11 released citizens voluntarily decided to stay in the Donetsk People’s Republic.
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