NFL LEGEND KEN RUETTGERS REVEALS “12 Hours After the Shot, My Wife’s Life Changed.” | Ep 10

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Ken Ruettgers, Super Bowl champion and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer demonstrates that picking up a football and running it down the field is not limited to sports. It’s a lifelong skillset. Ken Ruettgers is a lifetime team player who sees when a leader needs to step up, pick up the ball and run it down the field. He does it, again and again, in service of those who need him.

Ruettgers started a charity to coach ex-football players, and later earned a doctorate in sociology. Then, he exploded onto the national medical freedom, justice and advocacy scene. Vaccine-injury since his daughter had a serious reaction to a routine shot as an infant, many years later, his wife felt forced into getting a COVID shot, experiencing serious and permanent health consequences.Both experiences forced him to question everything he thought he knew about medicine and authority.

As his family’s world unraveled, Ken stepped into something much bigger: helping organize some of the first public testimonies of vaccine-injured patients in the United States, connecting directly with Senator Ron Johnson, and pushing into the national spotlight stories the media refused to touch.

Ken poses the questions: Why were these voices ignored? Why did so many people comply, even when things didn’t add up? And what does sociology reveal about how an entire society can be shaped, pressured, and controlled?

From mass formation and authority bias to censorship, social pressure, and the collapse of institutional trust, this conversation pulls back the curtain on what really happened during the COVID meltdown, and why it’s still unfolding today.

In this episode, we cover:

Ken’s journey from the NFL to sociology, then advocacy

His wife’s sudden neurological symptoms following a COVID shot

The early days of organizing vaccine-injured individuals

How media, institutions, and social pressure shaped public perception

The role of authority bias, conformity, and cognitive dissonance

Behind-the-scenes accusations after the first press conference with injured patients

Censorship, social media crackdowns, and being labeled “crazy”

The origins of grassroots groups supporting the injured

Why so many people complied—and what it takes to break that pattern

What Ken says needs to happen next to restore trust and accountability

Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.





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