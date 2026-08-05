AJN Live - BREAKING - DSA-Aligned Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan's Democratic Senate Primary! - 7-05-2026

BREAKING: DSA-Aligned El-Sayed Wins Michigan's Democratic Senate Primary! Trump Responds: “Communists Are New Face” Of Democrat Party! PLUS, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud Says Abdul Is One of the Strongest American Names At Abdul El-Sayed Rally!

Harrison Responds, "No, It's Not! How Many People Named Abdul Signed The Constitution, Fought In The Civil War, Went Out West To Cut The Wilderness Trail Through The Cumberland Gap?"





