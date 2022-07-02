Jesus Said That Hypocrites Pray Out Loud in the Public!

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1dAnd when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.

6 But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly. Matthew 6:5-6