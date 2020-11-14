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The Truth About The Brussels Terrorist Attacks
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37 views • November 14, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3237/the-truth-about-about-the-brussels-terrorist-attack-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3237-the-truth-about-the-brussels-terrorist-attacks
Reports show at least 34 people are dead and 170 injured after two separate Terrorist bombings rocked Brussels, Belgium on the morning of March 22nd, 2016. Two nail bomb explosions occurred at the Brussels Airport near the American Airlines and Brussels airlines check-in desks and authorities later discovered a unexploded suicide vest on the scene. Shouts in Arabic were reportedly heard prior to the explosions.
Only seventy-nine minutes after the airport terrorist attack, another bombing decimated a Metro station near the EU headquarters in the Maelbeek area of Brussels. Two suspects related to the attacks were arrested only a mile from the Maelbeek area Metro station.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-brussels-attack
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3237-the-truth-about-the-brussels-terrorist-attacks
Reports show at least 34 people are dead and 170 injured after two separate Terrorist bombings rocked Brussels, Belgium on the morning of March 22nd, 2016. Two nail bomb explosions occurred at the Brussels Airport near the American Airlines and Brussels airlines check-in desks and authorities later discovered a unexploded suicide vest on the scene. Shouts in Arabic were reportedly heard prior to the explosions.
Only seventy-nine minutes after the airport terrorist attack, another bombing decimated a Metro station near the EU headquarters in the Maelbeek area of Brussels. Two suspects related to the attacks were arrested only a mile from the Maelbeek area Metro station.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-brussels-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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