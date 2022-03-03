China’s Role in Both Nuclear and Cyber Threat in Russia’s Invasion to Ukraine

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02/28/2022 Bill Gertz: Xi signed a deal with Ukraine back in 2012 to provide a nuclear umbrella to Ukraine, which will be another international agreement that will be violated by Xi Jinping if Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Also, China and Russia pose a great cyber threat to the US, but the US has very powerful cyber capabilities too.