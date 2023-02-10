CHINA AIMS LASERS AT HAWAII?*RUSSIAN MISSILES HIT MOLDOVA?-PRIME MINISTER RESIGNS*BITCOIN END NEAR?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/hodgetwins/status/1623859484496957441 https://twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1623802133496700934 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-43999502 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-60446928 https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/42754/scanned-by-a-green-beam-of-light-from-the-sky-in-california-recently-heres-what-did-it https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3139459/chinese-breakthrough-allows-physicists-build-worlds-most https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1623871969979506690 https://twitter.com/DaveAtherton20/status/1623958524966367232 https://twitter.com/72powpow/status/1623769437055913984 https://twitter.com/ChristopherJM/status/1624031904038002689 https://twitter.com/Flash_news_ua/status/1624005812048785411 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1623976407423385602 https://www.yahoo.com/news/military-pilots-reported-1-700-215543321.html https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1623849233869594628 https://twitter.com/Lisamarie1577/status/1621488819265540096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/JudicialWatch/status/1620537837559971840 https://nypost.com/2023/02/08/turkey-silences-earthquake-response-critics-with-twitter-ban/ https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/operation-choke-point-20-underway-and-crypto-its-crosshairs https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1624054807404183552 https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1624053850880503814 https://twitter.com/backtolife_2023/status/1624053069599195138 https://www.sott.net/article/477207-WHO-demands-increased-powers-to-track-public-for-disease-control https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1623892518453792768 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SB13F-iSrC0&t=39s https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/edmond-police-nab-the-so-called-wet-bandit-suspect/ar-AA17kucm https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1624053604263788556 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1623931762526257153

