SCHOOL MASS SHOOTING IN RUSSIA: 13 DEAD, 21 WOUNDED

How many times and in how many countries will these tragedies need to play out before you realize that, “common sense gun control”, is not and will never be the solution to violence perpetrated with firearms? The gun control advocates are smart enough to know that they’re just one mass shooting away from obliterating our second amendment, which has always been the goal from the start. They will tell you that their priority is your safety, but what do you expect them to tell you; the truth?! What’s even more absurd is that we can all see that not one of these “common sense” measures has curbed the rise in violence committed using firearms…not one. In fact, the rise in violent crime combined with our tyrannical federal government is more of a justification for the necessity and the wisdom of our second amendment. After a mass shooting in the US the message is always the utilization of shame aimed at armed law abiding citizens and those in the middle to believe that if they would vote to give up their firearms it would save more lives. That’s a leap in logic requiring superhuman jumping abilities - which to say it’s a ridiculous argument to begin with. Only in a failed justice system would one believe that punishing the law abiding for the actions of a criminal is the right thing to do. Evil is on the rise and it has metastasized throughout our entire world and denying this will not stop it. Surrendering your ability to fight back, will not stop it. Turing on your neighbor will not stop it. Censoring free speech will not stop it. Murdering babies will not stop it. Pretending that there’s more than 2 genders will not stop it. Accepting “minor attracted people” will not stop it. Racial segregation will not stop it. Illegal immigration will not stop it. No, evil is slowly locking shackles around our wrists and ankles and only the truth shall set us free.





