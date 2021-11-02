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Dr. Fauci Misled Americans During Questioning From Rand Paul': Chip Roy Targets Slams NIAID Dir.
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123 views • November 02, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsTLtlZvPSg
In remarks on the House floor, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) accused NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci of misleading Americans during his testimony during questioning from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
In remarks on the House floor, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) accused NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci of misleading Americans during his testimony during questioning from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
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