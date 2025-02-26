❗️Zelensky defies Trump by declaring that Ukraine does NOT owe the USA anything!

🇺🇦🤡"Ukraine does not owe USA $500 Billion or $350 Billion or even $100 Billoon. There was no such agreement that this money was a loan."

NarcoFuhrer Zitler continues to insist that the money from the US was “a grant”:

“We are grateful, but if they tell us that they will give us money on credit, this will be a new reality.”

🇺🇸😎Trump is going to crush Zelensky after this outrageous declaration...

from @AussieCossack

Adding more from Zelensky today:

Zelensky said he will not accept even “10 cents of debt payment” in his minerals deal with the US.

“The point is not that we are ungrateful. We are grateful. But if the next agreement contains a condition that new aid will not be free, I will not play along,” he said.

He further stated that it is important to maintain the Ukrainian army “because it is the best guarantee of security.”

He added that the agreement with the US includes “at least a mention” of security guarantees for Ukraine in the tenth point, adding: “Officials informed me and it is there. This is important.”