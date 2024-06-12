WEF advisor Noah Yuval Harari calls for more diligent “programming” of people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Still trying to make himself relevant after he's sugar daddy stepped back from his podium.
Scientists need the entertainment industry's help to better create narratives about the "climate crisis" - people "are not programmed to think about this kind of danger."
“I think scientists in this field need a lot of help... We definitely don't have enough TV series and blockbusters about the environmental crisis. We need a lot more of this."
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/