WEF advisor Noah Yuval Harari calls for more diligent “programming” of people

Still trying to make himself relevant after he's sugar daddy stepped back from his podium.

Scientists need the entertainment industry's help to better create narratives about the "climate crisis" - people "are not programmed to think about this kind of danger."

“I think scientists in this field need a lot of help... We definitely don't have enough TV series and blockbusters about the environmental crisis. We need a lot more of this."





