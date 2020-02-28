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Knowledge about DEW is limited, Keep One Eye on the Sky
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242 views • February 28, 2020
Hello friends- Thank you for joining me on another of my talks- Can you imagine a Trillion Watt Laser Beam? Join me and the next videos are full of things they don't want you to know about- Come back and join me again- Sub if possible, or return to see new posts weekly or more often- Share the content that you can accept- 'THANKS', wes 00083
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