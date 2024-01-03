“We Are in the Middle of WW3” says Israel’s Foreign Minister

Israel’s newly installed foreign minister Mr. Israel Katz said that his country is in the middle of the third world war. Mr. Katz made the remarks during his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. He told assembled Israeli dignitaries, diplomats, foreign ministry employees, and news reporters, “We’re in the middle of World War 3 against Iran whose tenacles are already in Europe.” Interestingly, Mr. Katz acknowledged that Israel is in the middle of World War 3 at the same time the IDF is withdrawing some troops from Gaza.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/03/2024





