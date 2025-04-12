America's Near Future, Difficult Days Ahead

America 2025 "If The Shoe Fits" Let's take a look into our future? Music by Send Rain What was the exact sins of Sodom and Gomorrah we all associate those cities with sodomy but what else was going on? Ezk 16:49 Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. Ezk 16:50 And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good. Pride = America is the epitome of pride, Gay Pride, Tee Shirts (I’ve had 7 abortions) we flaunt our sins and have no fear of God. Fulness of Bread = No worries, we are rich, and have no need of God. Abundance of idleness = Free time, to surf the internet, go out to the clubs, etc. Strengthen the hand of the poor and needy = Most people, not all, could care less about helping the poor, those in need, many feel it’s the governments job? Haughty = America’s are a proud people, most feel that we are so strong (Military wise) we can’t be touched? Committed abomination before Me = , Porn, child trafficking?

