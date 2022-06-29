Roe Sparks Global Demonic Manifestation: Nations Scramble To Feed Moloch Through Abortion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demons are on the move to gain back the bloodshed that Roe V Wade stole from them. Maria Zeee joins to expose exactly what Australia is planning in order to retaliate against America overturning Roe V Wade! Australia has been PROVEN as a demonic nation since 2020, and now they are going to great lengths to allow abortions up to 23 weeks!
Watch this new episode NOW at StewPeters.com!