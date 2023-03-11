Monolog #2: Was ist Satanismus und die Bedeutung der Naturgesetze

In diesem Monolog spreche ich über Satanismus, die Naturgesetze und wieso die Satanisten/dunkle Okkultisten ein Interesse daran haben diese zu verbergen. Zudem gehe ich noch mal kurz auf jedes Naturgesetz ein und spreche darüber.
Mein Schaffen
Telegram:
https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@heilung_durch_wahrheit
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.