Monolog #2: Was ist Satanismus und die Bedeutung der Naturgesetze
Heilung durch Wahrheit
Published a day ago |

In diesem Monolog spreche ich über Satanismus, die Naturgesetze und wieso die Satanisten/dunkle Okkultisten ein Interesse daran haben diese zu verbergen. Zudem gehe ich noch mal kurz auf jedes Naturgesetz ein und spreche darüber.


Mein Schaffen

Telegram:

https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit


Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@heilung_durch_wahrheit


Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4



Keywords
satanismusokkultspiritualitaetnatrugesetze

