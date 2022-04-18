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Racism in Medicine - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Gus T. Renegade on The C.O.W.S. (03.30.2015)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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Dr. Jennifer Daniels visits The Context of White Supremacy. Dr. Daniels is a black female and trained medical doctor. During her practice, she witnessed that the "Standard Of Care" was frequently ineffective in aiding a significant number of her patients. When she began prescribing natural therapies (change of diet, lifestyle, cleansing, herbs), she observed a dramatic improvement and attracted the fury of hospital and drug representatives. Ultimately, Racist Suspects on the Medical Board coerced Dr. Daniels into relinquishing her medical license. She now resides outside the United States and continues her effort to heal by offering vital information on the medical empire and natural remedies. We'll get her thoughts on the widely publicized Ebola outbreak of 2014, the Affordable Care Act and ritualistic medical rape. 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

Re-post permission only received by Dr Jennifer Daniels, unable to contact host. 

Keywords
natural remediesracismvaccinesautismebolacivil rightsmedical rapeaffordable care actpsychologicalmedical boardstandard of careangelina jolieintegrationturpentineaffordable careblack faces in high placesblack talk radiogus t renegadethe cowsracism in medicineblack childrendrug representativescivil rights movementsblack dependencyvaccine record
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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