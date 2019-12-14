🧠 The emWave2, Marijuana, Religion, and Flowstates?

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The Rise of Superman - an excellent book on flow science and application - explains that the religious experience of worship or the personal feeling of connection to a higher power is a classic flowstate. This hit a cord for me because I was very religious for a number of years and have had some very deep religious flowstates. Could this be Biohacked with HRV tech? I asked.
The sensation that hit me mere moments after powering off the emWave2: I was transported through time and space back to the evangelical church in suburban Colorado where I used to worship with a degree of passion that few other things I have embraced over the years have matched. I felt an immense sense of clarity, introspection, and optimism.
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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