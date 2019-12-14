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🧠 The emWave2, Marijuana, Religion, and Flowstates?
jroseland
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39 views • December 14, 2019

The Rise of Superman - an excellent book on flow science and application - explains that the religious experience of worship or the personal feeling of connection to a higher power is a classic flowstate. This hit a cord for me because I was very religious for a number of years and have had some very deep religious flowstates. Could this be Biohacked with HRV tech? I asked.


The sensation that hit me mere moments after powering off the emWave2: I was transported through time and space back to the evangelical church in suburban Colorado where I used to worship with a degree of passion that few other things I have embraced over the years have matched. I felt an immense sense of clarity, introspection, and optimism.


Read 📑 For everything you need to know about heart rate variability, the heart-flowstate connection, HRV tech reviews, and little-known heart hacks for living fully for every beat

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Heart-Hacks-HRV

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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/emwave2


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthmindsetmeditationreligionmarijuanaheart rate variabilityhrvemwave2flowstatesheartmathcoherencethe rise of supermanintermittent sobriety
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