© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Musical Mind Control / Poisoning Society / Profound Power of Conscious Music with Simon Siddol
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • April 27, 2021
My first ever podcast appearance, thanks to Chris @ Forbidden Knowledge News. I was nervous as hell, a bit rambling, and my posh microphone died just before the interview, forcing me to improvise with old tat. But, if you can appreciate the irony of listening to me talk about these subjects through a thoroughly unprofessional audio quality, replete with crackle and bumble, here it is. Enjoy.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
Help keep Forbidden Knowledge News alive
https://www.patreon.com/forbiddenknowledgenews
https://www.paypal.me/forbiddenknowledgene
https://forbiddenknowledge.news/
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
Help keep Forbidden Knowledge News alive
https://www.patreon.com/forbiddenknowledgenews
https://www.paypal.me/forbiddenknowledgene
https://forbiddenknowledge.news/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.