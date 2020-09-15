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Musician, Trump supporter Ricky Rebel says America needs a message of hope
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12 views • September 15, 2020
Despite the negativity and anti-American sentiments promoted by the mainstream media, more Americans than ever before are finding reasons to be proud of their country. One America's Pearson Sharp spoke with recording artist and activist Ricky Rebel who said what America needs right now is a message of hope.
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