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Fauci Announces Permanent Masks/Tucker Carlson Exposes Illegals Exempt
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1590 views • February 10, 2021
Fauci Announces Permanent Masks/Tucker Carlson Exposes Illegals Exempt
Alex Jones breaks down the hypocrisy of authoritarian leftists pushing the public into masked submission as they are caught not following their own rules. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6022f5955afbbf2d0c8bdab7
Alex Jones breaks down the hypocrisy of authoritarian leftists pushing the public into masked submission as they are caught not following their own rules. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=6022f5955afbbf2d0c8bdab7
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