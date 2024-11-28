⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (28 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU and 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Liptsy, Kazachaya Lopan, and Slatino (Kharkov region). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, two motor vehicles, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took new lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 116th, 63rd, 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Kucherovka, Dvurechnoye, Zagryzovo (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, Ivanovka, and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 480 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Kurakhovo and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 330 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles. Two ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️As a result of active efforts, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 100th Mechanised Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 35th, 38th marine brigades, 14th National Guard Brigade and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, Grodovka, Krasnoye, Petrovka, Nikolayevka, Novoekonomicheskoye, and Lysovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Six counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 415 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the AFU defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 120th Territorial Defence Brigade near Razliv and Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 troops, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoyakovlevka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 troops, five motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one Neptune guided missile and 49 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,882 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,520 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,492 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,647 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,783 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.