Iranian ballistic missile, overcame the long-range missile defense systems on its way to Israel

The Iranian ballistic missile, having overcome the long-range missile defense systems on its way to Israel, also passes through the lower layer of missile defense with its interceptor missiles.

Adding:

Units of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army have started arriving in the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports, citing a US representative.

In particular, it is announced about the deployment of the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Devil Brigade", as well as logistics and communications units.