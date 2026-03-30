Iranian ballistic missile, overcame the long-range missile defense systems on its way to Israel

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The Iranian ballistic missile, having overcome the long-range missile defense systems on its way to Israel, also passes through the lower layer of missile defense with its interceptor missiles.
Adding:
Units of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army have started arriving in the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports, citing a US representative.
In particular, it is announced about the deployment of the 1st Brigade Combat Team "Devil Brigade", as well as logistics and communications units.