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Christ, The Word, The First and Last Word, No Fear
Hope Motivates For Action
Hope Motivates For Action
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74 views • April 26, 2021
I cover in greater detail what I already mentioned in the previous videos. I expand on why hope is an eternal possession for the believer. That Christ came among other reasons to eradicate death and our fear of and slavery that can follow from that fear of death.

I welcome questions! I have several options of how to answer you, video, audio and screen recording etc. to send you a personalized response. In some instances, if I find I'm getting enough of the same question repeatedly, I'll just make a video post to address that subject and send you a link to that post.


Links for questions and donations:

Email: [email protected]

https://www.gettr.com/i/mtfisherman

Paypal link for donations: http://Paypal.com/MTfisherman

Another option; is to give out my bank account # and routing # for an account I have set up for donations as well.


To support me through my AMSOIL dealership, go to AMSOIL.com. When ordering, you'll be asked for a referral number during that process, type in the number 1076101; I will get credit for the sale. If you have any questions about the products before you buy, contact me and I will be glad to answer any questions; that's what a dealer should do to earn his money.

Notes: **** My preference in regard to donations however, is that you donate through regular mail. To go that route, email me at the email address listed above and I will give out a mailing address to send the donation to. I will actually speak of this further from God's word concerning law, privacy, finances and contracts!
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preppinggospelchristtestimonysurvivaltruthlifeprophecyfaithresurrectionalertfuturepreachinglogicreasonencouragementhopeeternalpurposecomfortpreparedreadygood news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy