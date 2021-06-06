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The Mysterious Death of Tony (the rat) Faucis' Most Notible Critic
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155 views • June 06, 2021
This sums up what many of us have suspected happened to Dr. Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) device. His death conveniently arriving just 3.5 months before the roll out of the plandemic. Kary had warned before, that his invention of the PCR biomedical replication tool, could not detect, nor should it ever be used for, diagnosing anyone with anything. That's NOT what it does. It Makes synthetic copies of molecules for study.
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