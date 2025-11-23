BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Peter Ruckman Preaching Sinner's Prayers (1980's Compilation)
RobertBreakerPeterRuckman
2 views • 1 day ago

Robert Breaker (the cloud church) claims there is a distinct Dr. Ruckman of the 60s-80s that preached confession was a work and that mental assent in the abstract belief of God's blood is enough to save you from hell. Peter Ruckman did not teach this.



I would like to thank God for his help with me in this. I would like to thank God for raising up Brother Don as his bloodhound. I thank God for every other person, the Lord used in this. Brother Ed, Brother Tim Chess/He must increase, Brother Water in the Wilderness, Brother Water in the Wilderness's father, Brother KJV BBGF Ministries Phillip Newton, Brother Michael James, everyone who ever uploaded to any of those channels and were involved with the uploading and everyone else the Lord used in this. And finally, the Lord's bloodhound Dr. Ruckman.


I am teary eyed that I can walk to him in New Jerusalem and say the Lord raised up men to defend his ministry and testimony and I was one of those men that the Lord raised up. Amen. Glory to God.

For timestamps:

https://pastebin.com/W6CUTYDd

salvationtheologydoctrineruckmansinners prayercomparisonchristian doctrinehow to get savedbreakerrobert breakerchristian theologysoteriologydr peter ruckmanpeter sturges ruckmanpeter s ruckmanhow to go to heaven after you dieshould you say sinners prayerrobert breaker vs dr ruckman
