Here’s the What You Need to Know About Fertilizers

Do you use man-made fertilizers or rely on nitrogen-fixing crops?
In this video, Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, discuses the benefit of both!
According to Nicolas, using man-made fertilizer WON'T over-nutrient your crops. 👀
Nicolas adds that plants always prefer nitrogen that is easily available in the soil, whether it's from mineralization or from the fertilizer you use. 🌱
Click https://agronomy.unl.edu/cafaro to learn more about Nicolas and his research!
