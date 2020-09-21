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Young doctor explains why he’s against forced COVID-19 vaccine
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133 views • September 21, 2020
Leland Stillman, September 10, 2020
Dr. Leland Stillman decried the 'political theater' surrounding the coronavirus, which he noted ‘is not nearly as virulent or deadly as it was made out to be originally.’
LifeSiteNews
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/young-doctor-explains-why-hes-against-forced-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/c/LifeSiteNewsMedia/
https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Leland Stillman
https://www.stillmanmd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LelandStillmanMD/
Dr. Leland Stillman decried the 'political theater' surrounding the coronavirus, which he noted ‘is not nearly as virulent or deadly as it was made out to be originally.’
LifeSiteNews
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/young-doctor-explains-why-hes-against-forced-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/c/LifeSiteNewsMedia/
https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Leland Stillman
https://www.stillmanmd.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/LelandStillmanMD/
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