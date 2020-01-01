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VISION OF AMERICA THAT STARTED IN 1990 TO PRESENT 1974 DAVID WILKERSON
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36 views • January 01, 2020
David Wilkerson had a vision in 1974 of the things taking place in America. School being used to destroy youth and brainwashed adults entering government and church. Hollywood attacks on America and the Vatican effort to deceive Protestant Christians. Catholics having to choose between God or the pope and the persecution that is coming. The use by Satan of stalking harassment and slandering of saints to try preventing ministry.
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