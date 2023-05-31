Create New Account
Run From The Cure - The Rick Simpson Story [2008 - Christian Laurette]
https://youtu.be/zDJX7GqsQoA https://www.youtube.com/@RickSimpsonPhoenixTears

http://phoenixtears.ca

https://simpsonramadur.com


After a serious head injury in 1997, Rick Simpson sought relief from his medical condition through the use of medicinal hemp oil.

When Rick discovered that the hemp oil (with its high concentration of T.H.C.) cured cancers and other illnesses, he tried to share it with as many people as he could free of charge, curing and controlling literally hundreds of people’s illnesses... but when the story went public, the long arm of the law snatched the medicine – leaving potentially thousands of people without their cancer treatments – and leaving Rick with unconstitutional charges of possessing and trafficking marijuana!

Keywords
cancerbig pharmacbdcannabischemotherapygovernmentoilpaperhempmarijuanacuresthc

