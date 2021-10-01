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How China Will DESTROY The NWO… & Itself
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310 views • October 01, 2021
Via Majestic 12 Hub, [01.10.21 11:00]
Man in America
How China Will DESTROY The NWO… & Itself
30 September 2021
Who’s behind all the chaos in the world right now? Is it the NWO or the UN or the Rothschilds or the Zionists? Or is it the CCP? Today I’m going to show you how the CCP is Frankenstein’s monster, and why I believe it’s going to collapse the entire globalist agenda… along with itself. Join me live @ 12PM ET. Follow me on Telegram: http://t.me/maninamerica
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/Mu5vt7sMyfk)
https://t.me/realmj12/2315
Man in America
How China Will DESTROY The NWO… & Itself
30 September 2021
Who’s behind all the chaos in the world right now? Is it the NWO or the UN or the Rothschilds or the Zionists? Or is it the CCP? Today I’m going to show you how the CCP is Frankenstein’s monster, and why I believe it’s going to collapse the entire globalist agenda… along with itself. Join me live @ 12PM ET. Follow me on Telegram: http://t.me/maninamerica
SOURCE (https://youtu.be/Mu5vt7sMyfk)
https://t.me/realmj12/2315
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