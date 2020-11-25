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Beaches Covid19 LIE Bournemout Beach UK 75+ Days 20+ Million No Masks No Distancing No Death Spikes
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3 views • November 25, 2020
Beaches Covid19 LIE Bournemout Beach UK 75+ Days 20+ Million No Masks No Distancing No Death Spikes
We need to go back to the drawing board whenever new evidence comes about that directly clashing against any beliefs we had previously.
This video I made provides rock solid evidence about the issue of mass outdoor gatherings with no masks worn and made a vid about it weeks ago. If +25 million beachgoers in the UK in the last 90 days and no masks were worn and no social distancing practiced all day long in mass gatherings... With ZERO death spikes. Deaths line has actually bottomed out in the UK last 90 days.. worldometers death chart shows that.... This is proof that there is no danger with mass outdoor gatherings while also not wearing a mask
We need to go back to the drawing board whenever new evidence comes about that directly clashing against any beliefs we had previously.
This video I made provides rock solid evidence about the issue of mass outdoor gatherings with no masks worn and made a vid about it weeks ago. If +25 million beachgoers in the UK in the last 90 days and no masks were worn and no social distancing practiced all day long in mass gatherings... With ZERO death spikes. Deaths line has actually bottomed out in the UK last 90 days.. worldometers death chart shows that.... This is proof that there is no danger with mass outdoor gatherings while also not wearing a mask
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